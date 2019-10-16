PFG Advisors Sells 780 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,523,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,517,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Fortinet stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

