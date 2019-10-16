PGGM Investments Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,894,000 after buying an additional 65,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,607 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. 85,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,303. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.