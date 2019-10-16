PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Danaher were worth $49,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $137.44. 131,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,156. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

