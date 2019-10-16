PGGM Investments Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $63,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,828,000 after buying an additional 573,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after buying an additional 5,778,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,792,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,798 shares of company stock worth $39,483,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

