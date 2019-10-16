PHI Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,016.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. PHI Token has a total market cap of $321,001.00 and approximately $12,016.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00220943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.01088714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00087188 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

