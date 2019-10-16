Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,264 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,555,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,912. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.