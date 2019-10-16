Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after buying an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after buying an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after buying an additional 463,870 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after buying an additional 3,650,256 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

