Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) Shares Up 6.5%

Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 1,554,445 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 201% from the average session volume of 515,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.07).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (ASX:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

