Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $21.00.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

