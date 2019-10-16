Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PING. Citigroup began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ping Identity stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $21.00.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

