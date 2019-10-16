Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after acquiring an additional 460,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after acquiring an additional 565,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,899,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,580,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,777,000 after acquiring an additional 131,640 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NYSE PNW opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

