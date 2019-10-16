Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.52. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $34.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

