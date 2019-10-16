Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on IGM Biosciences’ Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

IGMS stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

In related news, major shareholder Topsoe Holding A/S Haldor bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,683,475 shares of company stock worth $90,953,600.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

