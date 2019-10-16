Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.0239 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $1,612.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00224553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.01086805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00086977 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 124,985,175 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.