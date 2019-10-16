PlayGame Achieves Market Capitalization of $249,852.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $249,852.00 and approximately $10,021.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.01081167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 897,124,514 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.