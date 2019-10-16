Playgroundz 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $491.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $180,703.00 and approximately $491.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00223836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.01133882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028336 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00090056 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog.

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.