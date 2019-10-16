Playgroundz Market Capitalization Hits $172,212.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $172,212.00 and approximately $260.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00224849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01086310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io.

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

