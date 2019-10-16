Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Acquires 93,900 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Qudian accounts for approximately 8.6% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Qudian were worth $33,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 262,186 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Qudian by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Qudian Inc – has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

