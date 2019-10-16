Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stock Position Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PTLA opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.