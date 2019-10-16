PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) versus True Nature (NASDAQ:TNTY) Head-To-Head Contrast

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PowerFleet alerts:

60.2% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of True Nature shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and True Nature’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million 2.16 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -28.18 True Nature N/A N/A -$1.41 million N/A N/A

True Nature has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PowerFleet and True Nature, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than True Nature.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% True Nature N/A N/A -23,961.72%

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.