PrairieView Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 318,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. 1,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,980. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15.

