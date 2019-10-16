PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,400,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,358,000 after buying an additional 1,245,777 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,776,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,169,000 after purchasing an additional 698,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 488,807 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,028,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,724,000 after purchasing an additional 465,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 490.4% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 446,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 370,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 94,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

