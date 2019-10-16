PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 4.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in 3M by 3,427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after buying an additional 124,665 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after buying an additional 94,863 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.76. 23,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

