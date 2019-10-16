PrairieView Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $5,192,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

