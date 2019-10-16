PrairieView Partners LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.95.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

