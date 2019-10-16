Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Purchases 50,000 Shares

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £90,500 ($118,254.28).

Shares of PAM opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.90. Premier Asset Management Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.21). The firm has a market cap of $187.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Premier Asset Management Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

