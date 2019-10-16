Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PMOIY. Barclays lowered shares of Premier Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premier Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of PMOIY opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.88. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

