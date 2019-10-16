Prime-XI Price Reaches $0.0002 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Prime-XI has a market cap of $5,264.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007642 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 131% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

