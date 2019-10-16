Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0994 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00001241 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $9,843.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 29,338,476 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

