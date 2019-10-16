Private Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

