Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Announces Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. Progressive has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

