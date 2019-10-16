Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 5.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.40, 148,562 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 200,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.90). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

