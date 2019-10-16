Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUBGY. ValuEngine raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.83.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

