PUBLISH Price Reaches $0.0023 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $514,163.00 and approximately $37,502.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00222413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01086944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086823 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,891,559 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

