Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Wafer plc (LON:PUR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $35.00. Pure Wafer shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 22,761 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Wafer in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Pure Wafer in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, insider Mark ODea purchased 455,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £154,700 ($202,142.95).

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

