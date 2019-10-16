PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading 0.1% Higher

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

