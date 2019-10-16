Pwmco LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Pwmco LLC decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310,650 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 1.5% of Pwmco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 151,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,516. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

