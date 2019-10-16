Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OFC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

OFC opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $72,978.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $72,060.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,939 shares of company stock worth $255,959 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,527,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 748,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 746,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 343,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,949,000 after acquiring an additional 262,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

