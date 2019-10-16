Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NYSE CUBE opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.16. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,593,285.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

