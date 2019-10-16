Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Oppenheimer

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.20. CME Group has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of CME Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 209.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

