Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $131.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.11.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,701 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

