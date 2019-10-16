Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By Svb Leerink

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Svb Leerink cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.