Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for The Medicines Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MDCO)

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Medicines’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital set a $72.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

The Medicines stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. The Medicines has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

