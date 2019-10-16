Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Incyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim set a $101.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Incyte has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,724 shares of company stock worth $8,818,061. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,728,000 after buying an additional 135,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 133.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,718,000 after buying an additional 1,121,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

