Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PDC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

PDC Energy stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 111,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

