Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Increased by Analyst

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 120.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,176 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $20,062,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,176,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

