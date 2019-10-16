Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XEC. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

