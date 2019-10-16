Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

NYSE:SLG opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 205,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 44,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

