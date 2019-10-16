Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.77

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$6.77 ($4.80) and last traded at A$6.69 ($4.74), with a volume of 6005784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.50 ($4.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.04, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$5.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. Qantas Airways’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

In other Qantas Airways news, insider Alan Joyce sold 1,519,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.93 ($4.20), for a total transaction of A$9,000,146.10 ($6,383,082.34).

About Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

