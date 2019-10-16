QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $178,107.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00221899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.01098355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00087556 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Coinnest, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

